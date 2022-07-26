2PM Member Chansung Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife, Fans Say 'Her Uncles Will Be Crazy for Her'

Member of the popular K-pop band 2PM, Chansung is officially a dad! The South Korean rapper, who is the maknae ofthe group, welcomed a baby girl with his non-celebrity wife. It is reported that his wife is eight years older than him.

The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed by Chansung’s agency L’July Entertainment. Via Soompi, the agency issued a statement that read: “Hwang Chansung’s wife recently gave birth to a child. Both the mother and child are in good health."

Fans of the group took to Twitter and celebrated the arrival of the ‘2PM’s first princess.’ A fan tweeted, “Hwang Chansung is finally a dad to a beautiful baby daughter!!! I’M CRYING REAL TEARS Y’ALL!!!!" “The 2PM members must be celebrating Chansung’s joy. I can already imagine them doting on the little one and pampering her like a princess," added another. “I can already imagine how much the 2PM uncles will adore and treat maknae’s baby girl like a princess ~ Congratulations Chansung," a third tweet read.

See a few more reactions below:

It was in December 2021 that Chansung announced his marriage and the news that he is going to become a father soon. He reached out to fans via a handwriiten letter in which he announced that following his military discharge, he is going to get married.

“While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year," he wrote.

