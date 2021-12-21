3 Decades After Their Last Project, Rajinikanth to Team up With Ilayaraja for This Film

Superstar Rajinikanth and legendary music composer Ilayaraja will reunite for filmmaker R. Balki’s new project, reports say. If all goes as planned, the legendary combo will come together after 28 years. The news has created a buzz among the masses. The combo worked together last in Suresh Krissna’s Veera, which was released in the year 1994.

After Annaatthe, Rajini fans have been curious about the next project of their favourite superstar. Desingu Periyasamy, Karthik Subbaraj, Pandiraj, Venkat Prabhu and K.S. Ravikumar are among the potential names Rajinikanth may work with.

Meanwhile, credible sources say that popular Bollywood film director R. Balki recently met Rajini and narrated him a story, which impressed him instantly.

The actor is said to be keen on working on this pan-Indian film and if all goes well the film could be Thalaiva 169.

Speaking of the filmmaker R. Balki, he has directed Amitabh Bachchan’s super hit films like Cheeni Kum, Shamitabh, and Paa. He has also worked with Akshay Kumar in Padman and Mission Mangal. The filmmaker is currently busy directing Chup: Revenge of the Artist starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Annaatthe, which hit the worldwide theatres on November 4, had a massive opening across the world. The family entertainer received mixed reviews but has been ranked second in the list of highest-grossing films of 2021.

Directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, the music was composed by D.K. Iman. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Keerthi Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Suri, Pandiyaraja, Livingston, Prakash Raj, and Jegapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

