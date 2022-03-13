3-hour Run-time of Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Raises Concerns

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are to share the screen (full-length) for the first time in the upcoming movie ‘Acharya’. As the movie gears up for its release soon, the makers seem to be trying to cut the run-time, which is currently under discussion.

It is reported that ‘Acharya’ run-time is expected to be around 3 hours, which might not be a recommendable one for the current scenario. While director Koratala Siva is reluctant to chop off any scenes, he believes that the movie has enough substance to keep the audience engaged.

Post-Covid, situations have changed. The screening time is also another factor that has an impact on the people who wish to watch the movies in theatres. However, keeping these constraints into consideration, the makers will consider trimming the movie.

The release of ‘Acharya’, along with many other big-ticket movies, has faced countless hurdles and delays so far. Now that the commercial drama is gearing up for its huge release, the makers are facing another dilemma related to the run-time.

‘Acharya’ has Kajal Aggarwal play Chiranjeevi’s love interest, while Pooja Hegde plays the heroine opposite Ram Charan.

Talking about Acharya and how he happened to star along with Chiranjeevi, Ram recently told Bollywood Life “I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I’m a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices…like someone from outside the family of course." The 36-year-old actor told the entertainment news website that Acharya’s director, Koratala Siva, had called him and said, “I know you’re working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film, but I’m not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement."

