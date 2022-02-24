3 Reasons Why Mohan Babu-starrer Son of India Tanked at Box Office

Son of India starring Mohan Babu was released on February 18 this year, and the film tanked at the box office.

The film with an outdated and clumsy narration was rejected by the audience. The box office performance of the film, which premiered in 350 theatres, came as a shock to Mohan Babu. There are some very strong reasons why the Mohan Babu-starrer Son of India could not be successful.

1. Failure to evolve with time

There was a time when Mohan Babu was placed in the category of hit actors like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna etc. His films were applauded and they also performed well at the box office. The only thing which Mohan Babu failed at was the ability to evolve with time. While his counterparts were successful at striking a chord with the audience, Mohan Babu’s Son of India couldn’t do that. His failure at evolving with time resulted in the Son of India’s failure.

2. Negative campaigning:

Sunil Chakravarthy, president of the State Manchu Yuvasena Fans Association has said that some Youtube channels were spreading negative campaigns against the film. Sunil said that this negative campaigning and trolling went against the film.

He said that not just Mohan Babu but every single technician and member of production has suffered due to this negative campaigning. Sunil said that Mohan Babu will take legal action against those who have been trolling his film on YouTube.

3. OTT release would have been better

There are speculations that Mohan Babu had taken his success for granted. This also became one of the reasons for the film’s failure. Some think that if Son of India were released on OTT, it would not have made such low collections.

Despite the failure, his fans and friends from Tollywood are supporting the actor. According to them, Mohan Babu’s image as an actor should not be maligned because of one flop. Even opponents of the actor agree that he has the calibre to match the late NTR’s dialogue delivery and acting.

