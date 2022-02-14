3 Years Of Gully Boy: Director Zoya Akhtar Shares BTS Clip Celebrating The Film

While the entire world was engulfed in the wonders of sensational Hollywood films like Straight Outta Compton and 8 Mile, India was running dry of movies about rapping, even though a substantial amount of the population was grooving to the thumping beats and rhythmic lyrics of rap songs. Until 2019, when the Indian box office saw people gazing at the big screen and seeing the life of Murad, a ‘gully’ boy from the slums of Mumbai with a simmering passion for rap. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and released on Valentine’s Day in 2019, Gully Boy was a success starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Today, as the movie clocks three years, director Zoya Akhtar shared a BTS clip from the film, which she dedicated to “all the boys in the gully."

In the clip shared by Zoya on her Instagram, actor Ranveer Singh and India rapper Vivian Fernandes, popularly known as Divine, can be seen rapping the famous song Mere Gully Mein, written and sung by Naezy and Divine. Produced and released in 2015, the song still manages to get people grooving on the beat and the lyrics of the song.

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, Zoya, in the caption, wrote, “Three Years Today,” and coupled it with various hashtags such as ‘To All The Boys In The Gully’ and ‘Behind The Scenes.’ Zoya also tagged the two gully boys featuring in the clip, Ranveer and Divine, in the caption.

Take a look:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has already garnered more than 30,000 views and managed to accumulate almost 7,000 likes. Multiple celebrities showed up in the comment section offering their felicitations and compliments.

Actor Dia Mirza commented with tiger and red-heart emoji, followed by Bosco Martis of the famous choreographer duo, Bosco-Caesar, who also echoed with Dia Mirza and left a red-heart in the comment box. Actor Aditi Dev Sharma commented, “Super.” Of course, Ranveer Singh had to show up with all his energy in the comment box. The Gully Boy star wrote, “Oh mere gully mein gully gully gully mein!” and accompanied his comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

Advertisement

Gully Boy featured Siddhant Chaturvedi portraying the role of a feisty street rapper MC Sher. Alia Bhatt played the role of Ranveer's girlfriend, while Kalki Koechlin was cast as a friend of Ranveer in the film.

Gully Boy was chosen for India's official entry to Oscars 2020. Back home, the film won several Filmfare Awards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.