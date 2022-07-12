3 Years of Super 30: When Hrithik Roshan Hilariously Explained His 'Situation'; Watch Fun BTS Video

Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The Koi Mil Gaya actor never fails to impress his fans with his varied characters in his films. One such film is Super 30 which clocks 3 years of its release today. On the special occasion, we stumbled upon a hilarious BTS video featuring Hrithik as he practised saying ‘situation’ during the prep for his character in the film.

In this throwback video, Hrithik is seen rehearsing his dialect and accent for Super 30 with his dialect coach while also having some light-hearted banter - The superstar had a humorous conversation with his coach describing what a ‘situation’ means with the popular muhavara ‘pet mein chuhe daud Rahe hai’ while discussing hunger - all in Bihari dialect.

Check the video here:

Super 30 holds a special place in Hrithik Roshan’s heart as he was celebrated for his nuanced performance in this inspirational story that follows the life of ace Mathematics teacher Anand Kumar.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all over the news for their booming romance. After spending gala time in France, the couple headed to London for their vacation. The actress has been sharing photos and videos of their beautiful foreign trip. Speaking of which, she recently shared a picture on her Instagram which will blow your mind and make your tummy grumble.

Not missing a chance, Saba, who is active on social media shared a sneak peek of their scrumptious-looking burgers along with french fries. “Ogres touchdown London!! Let the feasting commence!!" the caption read.

Earlier this year, BollywoodLife.com reported that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and claimed that marriage is definitely on his mind. “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him," the source claimed.

