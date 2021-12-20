30 Years Of Sadak: Mahesh Bhatt Gave This Advice to Pooja Bhatt Before Kissing Scene

Mahesh Bhatt’s superhit film Sadak, starring his daughter Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, has completed 30 years. The romantic thriller was released on 20 December 1991 and the film also starred veteran actors like Deepak Tijori, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Neelima Azeem in pivotal roles. Along with the superb acting of the star cast, the music was also a grand success.

The famous duo of Nadeem-Shravan gave the music equipped with scintillating songs like Hum Tere Bin Kahin Reh Nahi Paate, Tumhe Apna Banane Ka, and Jab Jab Pyaar Pe. With its success, the film created a splendid history at the box office.

In an interview earlier, Pooja had shared that there was an intimate scene between her and Sanjay Dutt, and she was nervous about it. According to Pooja, that’s when her father Mahesh Bhatt said, “Always take care of innocence while acting in the film. If you feel vulgar, you will feel vulgar, so kissing, love-making scenes have to be given innocently and gracefully. Because what we want to show in the scene is important to reach the audience." I remembered this lesson given by my father for the rest of my life, Pooja added.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt were highly praised by the audience and critics for their performance and on-screen chemistry. Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played the protagonist in the film, was also well received by the audience.

Sadak was the adaptation of Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver. Following the blockbuster success of Sadak, the film was also made in Tamil, titled, Appu.

