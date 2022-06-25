30 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Hail the 'Undisputed King' of Bollywood, Celebrate His Journey

30 years ago, in 1992, an actor set foot in Bollywood and brought with him a boyish charm, unmatched physical energy different from others, exaggerated yet delightful movements and a dream to be the best. Three decades down the line, the man is not just ruling Bollywood but has fans in every corner of the world and has rightfully earned the title of ‘King’ or ‘Baadshah.’ We are of course talking about Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana, 30 years ago.

Now that the actor has completed 3 decades in the industry and has given us many remarkable films, fans have taken to social media to celebrate his legacy and his journey. A young boy from Delhi, SRK lost both his parents even before they could witness his immense success and growth. On this day, fans looked back at his journey and once again reminded everyone, why Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor, but a dream and an inspiration.

“Nothing great in the world is done without passion. @iamsrk I want to congratulate you but much more say thank you for being who you are even with all your success and being able to be part of your world, even if it’s for a small cell phone screen. I love you ❤️" wrote on fan. Another fan shared, “@iamsrk There was a simple man pursues His dream. This man used to say “Nasrun Minallahi Wa Fathoun Kareeb" He spent his whole life acting , stealing our hearts and spreading happiness Today we show him how much we love him ❤️"

“Not just films, these are feelings…The King of Bollywood has blessed us with a movie for every mood

a dialogue for every situation a song for every occasion a journey to be continued We love you The Last Of The Stars - #ShahRukhKhan #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra" another Tweet read.

Fans also called him the ‘undisputed king’ of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film on the big screen was Zero, which was released in 2018. After a long wait, the actor is finally returning to the big screen again next year with Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. Pathaan will see him reunite with Deepika Padukone and it also stars John Abraham. Dunki sees SRK collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time whereas, in Jawan, he will be joining hands with Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara.

