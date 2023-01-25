Home » News » Movies » 300 Shows of Pathaan Increased by Exhibitors Right After First Show in an Unprecedented Move

300 Shows of Pathaan Increased by Exhibitors Right After First Show in an Unprecedented Move

The total screen count for Pathaan now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 11:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long time, Pathaan, is here and it has taken the box office by storm. Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India. This is unprecedented.

The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Out of which 5,500 screens are domestic and 2,500 screens internationally. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!

Another huge reason for the buzz around Pathaan is because two of the biggest megastars of the country Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan. They are one of the most-loved on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema, given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

first published: January 25, 2023, 11:45 IST
last updated: January 25, 2023, 11:45 IST
