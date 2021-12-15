32 Years Of Main Azaad Hoon: Trivia From The Shooting of Amitabh Bachchan Epic Film

Amitabh Bachchan stepped into politics after playing long innings in the acting world. Soon after, Big B re-entered Bollywood with the film Main Azaad Hoon, which was released on 15 December 1989. Helmed by Tinnu Anand, the film featured legendary actors Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Annu Kapoor.

The film has completed 32 years today. On the occasion, here’s a lesser-known incident that occurred during the shoot and is still talked about.

The shooting of the film was underway in Gujarat’s Rajkot. To shoot a climax scene, 50,000 people were required and no one had the idea how to mobilize such a huge crowd.

According to media reports, Big B suggested the makers give an advertisement of the film’s shoot in the newspaper with his show, time, venue, and all other necessary details mentioned. Following Amitabh’s idea, the filmmakers gave an advertisement in the newspaper.

Initially, it was assumed that owing to Amitabh’s stardom, about 20-25 thousand people would gather, but to everyone’s surprise over 50,000 people turned up. Amitabh Bachchan reached Rajkot Cricket Stadium amidst a huge crowd of people. As the crowd gathered, the shoot for the climax scene began.

Shabana Azmi, the female lead for the film, one day asked Amitabh Bachchan if he changed something while being an MP. Amitabh responded saying that he had changed the rule of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan sharing his experience with Shabana Azmi said, “Once I was invited for dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. When I looked at the plate on the dining table, I saw the symbol of the Ashoka pillar was made on the plate. I put the point in Parliament and said that having a national emblem on the food plate is an insult." Big B’s suggestion was accepted overnight.

