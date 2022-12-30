33 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya: Bhagyashree Celebrates In Dil Dewaana Style

Bhagyashree made her big Bollywood debut with the 1989 movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, alongside Salman Khan, which became a super hit. The actress became the heartthrob of the young generation overnight. The movie completed 33 years of its release yesterday. On this special day, Bhagyashree shared a video of school children singing the film’s super hit song Dil Deewana, sung by Anuradha Paudwal and S P Balasubrahmanyam.

The 53-year-old actress captioned the clip, “So thankful for this pure love…even after 33 years of Maine Pyar Kiya. I am blessed to be in your hearts, encased with the warmth of your love. Grateful. This wouldn’t have been possible without Salman Khan, Rajshri films and Sooraj ji, and the entire team of film…sabki mehnat ka yeh phal tha."

The video went viral immediately and fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Maine Pyar Kiya is written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Films. The audience of the 90s were touched by the innocence of Bhagyashree in the film. It was made with a budget of 2 crores and earned a massive Rs 28 crores at the box office. Maine Pyar Kiya is considered one of the most iconic romantic films ever made.

Today, let’s take a look at the unknown facts related to the film.

Maine Pyar Kiya is the first film made under the direction of Sooraj Barjatya. Suraj did not like the first script of this film, then the second one was prepared. Sooraj did not have the budget to cast any big stars, so he gave a chance to the then newcomers Salman and Bhagyashree. But Salman could not even pass the screen test, yet the director cast him in the movie. When the shooting started, Salman got scared and asked Sooraj if he could leave the film.

According to media reports, Salman, who did the film Biwi Ho To Aisi earlier, was not confident. Salman told Sooraj that he is not confident that he can work in it. Later, Sooraj explained to him and infused confidence in him, then Salman agreed to do the role.

During the filming of Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman used to be very thin. While shooting for the famous song Kabootar Ja-Ja, Bhaijaan was seen wearing gray suit pants. But as soon as the shooting started, Salman’s thin legs were visible due to the heavy wind blowing, which did not look good. So the director pulled out a trick, so that his legs would look thick. Salman was made to wear women’s leggings inside his pants, that too six of them!

Maine Pyar Kiya emerged as an all-time blockbuster and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1989; and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s. It also won six Filmfare Awards.

Bhagyashree, who became an overnight star from the very first film, later distanced herself from the film industry. Years later, in 2019, she made her comeback with the Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana.

