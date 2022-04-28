365 Days Sequel Reaction: Netizens Find 'This Day' Disappointing, Diss it for Having too Many Songs

The much-awaited sequel of the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days arrived on Netflix but looks like people are not impressed with the storyline. With 365 Days: This Day Michele Morrone and Anna Maria are back as the romantic couple Massimo and Laura. However, their love story will be seen intruded by a third character, Nacho, essayed by Simone Susinna. In the film, Simone will play the role of Massimo's gardener and this handsome addition to the cast is an interesting one.

365 Days sequel picks up after the events of the first film, and it features Laura and Massimo’s marriage. The sequel reveals that the couple lost their unborn child in the accident, that took place at the end of the first film. But we learn that Laura has not even informed Massimo that she was pregnant in the first place. The movie showcases the entry of Massimo's twin brother Adriano and an ex-girlfriend. The latter plot twist leads to Laura and Nacho getting close.

Advertisement

The 365 Days sequel does away with the controversial plot of the first movie and gives the characters a chance to showcase their vulnerability. But fans are ‘disappointed’ as the film couldn’t live up to their expectations. They even pointed out that the movie had too many songs which threw the storyline as well as the plot out of the window. A user tweeted, “watching 365 days this day, I can't stop laughing it's more like a long music video than a movie.”

Advertisement

“365 Days: This Day was literally 80% soundtrack and 20% dialogues,” a user tweeted.

Though the sequel couldn’t do wonders, and it ends on a cliffhanger, Netflix has already announced a third part, which might give a fitting ending to the love saga.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.