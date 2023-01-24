Home » News » Movies » 4 Drinks Down Ram Gopal Varma Wants SS Rajamouli To Beef Up His Security; Here's Why

4 Drinks Down Ram Gopal Varma Wants SS Rajamouli To Beef Up His Security; Here's Why

The filmmaker warned Rajamouli to increase his security because some jealous directors have formed an assassination squad to kill him.

January 24, 2023

Hyderabad, India

Ram’s followers were a little surprised by the choice of words in his second tweet.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is always embroiled in one controversy or another because of his tweets. On Monday, he went on a drunk-tweeting spree about SS Rajamouli. In these tweets, he applauded Rajamouli for having reached the lever where even a legendary director like James Cameron praises his film RRR. In the subsequent tweets, he went on to warn Rajamouli to beef up his security because some jealous filmmakers have formed an assassination squad to kill him. Ram didn’t forget to add the disclaimer that he was four drinks down.

In this tweet, Ram wrote that no one — from Dada Saheb Phalke onwards to now — could imagine an Indian filmmaker to have this moment. Ram has retweeted a video shared by RRR’s Twitter handle showing Rajamouli having a conversation with James Cameroon and telling him that he has watched nearly every film directed by him.

The Shiva director continued to shower compliments on him and wrote in this subsequent tweet, “Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that".

Ram’s followers were a little surprised by the choice of words in his second tweet. They were even more shocked by the third and the last tweet in the series. The filmmaker warned Rajamouli to increase his security because some jealous directors have formed an assassination squad to kill him. Ram wrote that he is also a part of that squad but humorously ended the tweet.

Rajamouli has not replied to any of Ram’s tweets.

