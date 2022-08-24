'4 Months Of Hard Work And This…': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar On Her Transformation

Tollywood actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has shown her acting talents in films like Vikram Vedha, Krack, Sarkar, and Bashaa to list a few, has etched a place in the hearts of millions. The actress is often seen sharing pictures and videos on social media, updating fans on her latest cinematic ventures, or her stunning photoshoot.

Apart from acting, Varalaxmi is also a fitness enthusiast who shares video clips of her intensive workout regime. Recently, the actress dropped an inspiring transformation video on the photo-sharing application urging people to always “challenge yourself."

The video clippings revealed Varalaxmi, dressed in a mini olive dress, striking various poses to get clicked. The Naandhi actress looked splendid with her minimalistic makeup as she leaned against a wall in a graceful stance.

For the next few snaps, Varalaxmi struck a shy pose, sitting on a flight of stairs. The 37-year-old opted for an open hairdo and matched her attire with beige stilettos.

Along with the pictures, the actress penned a long note, narrating her hard work to get in shape.

“The struggle is real.. the challenge is real… but nothing can stop you from achieving what you want… No one can tell you who you are… or what you have to be… Challenge yourself… make yourself the competition… and you will be surprised with the amount you can achieve…" read her post.

“Four months of hard work and this is what I have to show for it… do whatever makes you happy… don’t do things to make others happy… Don’t let anyone tell you what u can and cannot do! Confidence is your only weapon! Believe in yourself!" Varalaxmi concluded.

The Instagram post has not evaded the eyes of Varalaxmi fans as they have showered the actress with innumerable compliments and heart emojis. While one user wrote, “Wow! Fantastic transformation Varu!" another Instagrammer commented, “Looove this!" adding a fire emoji at the end.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Varalaxmi had two back-to-back releases on August 5 this year, namely Poikkal Kuthirai and Katteri. She will next be seen in the upcoming science fiction thriller Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, Yashoda also stars popular South actor Prabhu Deva and Samantha Ruth.

Apart from Yashoda, Varalaxmi will also feature in Anil Katz’s Sabari and Gopichand Malineni’s NBK107.

