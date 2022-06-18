4 South Blockbusters With Kickass Action Sequences

There have been a slew of South films released at box office which have done incredible business. Many of them were an amalgamation of high octane action sequences and were loved by the audience. There was some criticism too with some people pointing out that these films have promoted violence with their stories, characters and other aspects.

KGF 2

A sequel to Kannada star Yash’s 2018 blockbuster KGF, the film is an example of action at its best. Set in the 1970s, director Prashanth Neel’s KGF2 is a visual treat for action fans. The old-school action, powerful dialogues and the gripping plot doesn’t leave your hold for even a second. Shot originally in Kannada, the film was also dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayam. KGF 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office garnering over Rs 1000 crore worldwide before being released on OTT.

Advertisement

Vikram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram marked the return of Kamal Haasan to the big screen after a gap of five years. Haasan, at 67, is seen performing action sequences that can put even the younger lot of actors to shame. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles and revolves around the premise of the war against drugs. The climax of Vikram is packed with high-octane action sequences that make the film a must-watch.

Beast

Advertisement

Though Beast failed to perform on the expected line at the box office, Vijay’s star power and action sequences make the film worth a watch. Vijay, who portrays an ex- RAW agent in the film, unleashes his full force against terrorists to save the country.

Rocky

In director Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky, Vasanth Ravi plays a gangster who comes out of jail after 17 years. He goes out looking for his missing sister. Vasanth was hailed for his performances in the titular role in this film. Rocky is packed with raw blood-curdling sequence that keeps the audience engaged Vasanth, Rocky also features Rohini, Raveena Ravi, Bharathiraja and Ravi Venkatraman in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.