4 Years of Raazi: Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Stills With Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Meghna Gulzar, Others

Alia Bhatt has been generating waves since the start of her movie career, her excellent acting, natural beauty and versatile characters can be credited to her phenomenal success on the silver screen. From playing roles ranging from a girl next door and a college queen bee to a mafia queen and an undercover spy, Bhatt has left her audiences mesmerised with her expert portrayal of the roles she has been assigned. Wednesday marks four years since her spy thriller hit, Raazi, which featured the actress as an undercover Indian spy who led India to its victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Also marking her first time working with Vicky Kaushal, Raazi was considered one of Bhatt’s best performances yet. The movie holds a special place in many fans’ hearts and turned four today. To mark the occasion, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to post memorable moments from the sets of the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

The BTS moments featured photos with Meghna, Vicky, Soni Razdan and other members of the cast and crew. An adorable photo of Kaushal, Gulzar and Bhatt captivated fans’ hearts and took them down memory lane.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a full calendar ahead of her. She recently saw the theatrical and OTT release of her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi which created waves at the box office. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie featured Alia Bhatt as a mafia queen. Bhatt is now shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. In addition to this Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to be released on the 9th of September this year.

Alia Bhatt recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor in a fairytale wedding. The couple had a private ceremony with their friends and family on the 14th of April.

