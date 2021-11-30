42 Years Ago On This Day, Superstar Mahesh Babu Made His Film Debut as Child Actor

It’s a special day for Mahesh Babu and his fans and they are celebrating it with a lot of pomp and splendour. It was on this day 42 years ago that superstar Mahesh Babu started his film career. The film was Needa, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. The actor was only four years old when he made his debut in films. Needa has completed 42 years of its release.

Mahesh Babu entered the Telugu film industry as a child actor and is a superstar now. He came to the Industry as Krishna’s son but soon developed his own identity. He became the favourite of many with his unique style.

Today, aged 46, he has completed 42 years in the film industry. Not just that, he has been working in the industry as a leading male actor for the past 22 years. Mahesh Babu’s film Needa was produced by Ramineni Sambasiva Rao under the banner of Telugu Chitra.

Needa was an experimental film and was successful at the box office. Mahesh’s brother Ramesh Babu also played an important role in the film. Apart from them, R Narayana Murthy also played a key role in the film.

On this special occasion, the actor’s fans made his 42 years journey in the industry trend on social media. After this film, Mahesh Babu appeared as a child artist in some other films as well.

Murari was a breakthrough film for Mahesh. Today, he is one of the biggest superstars of Tollywood. There has been no looking back for the actor since he came into the industry as a hero. Some of his amazing works include Okkad, Pokiri, and Srimanthudu etc.

