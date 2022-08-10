44th Chess Olympiad: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay’s Songs Played At Closing Ceremony

Chennai hosted the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which ended on August 9 with much pomp and fanfare. More than 2000 players from close to 180 countries participated in it. The Olympiad took place in Mamallapuram.

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presented medals to all the winners, in the presence of President of FIDE Arkady Dvorkovich who handed over the trophy to Uzbekistan, the winning team under the open category (men).

There were also various artistic programs that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the country. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vetri Kodikattu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Aalapooran Thamizhan also made a cut at the closing ceremony.

The grand event was supposed to be hosted by Russia but landed up in India’s kitty after the World Chess Federation decided to pull back post-Russia’s war against Ukraine. Delhi, Chennai and Gujarat were shortlisted, from which Chennai turned host.

This was the first time India hosted the event. India was seeded second in the open segment, fielding six teams, three teams in the men’s category and three in the women’s category.

