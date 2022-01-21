45 Years of Khoon Pasina: When Amitabh Bachchan Had To Fight Real Tiger

The film Khoon Pasina, starring Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna, was released on January 21, 1977. Rakesh Kumar directed this film, which featured other veteran actors such as Nirupa Roy, Helen, Kader Khan, and Asrani.

Many still enjoy the hit songs, including Khoon pasiney ki jo milegi to khayenge and Raja dil maange chavanni uchaal key, from the film.

This film’s music was composed by the popular duo of Kalyan ji and Anand ji. To commemorate the film’s 45th anniversary, let’s find out the scene that terrified Amitabh Bachchan while he was performing it.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were popular actors in 1977. The public desired to see this well-known duo in every film.

The chemistry of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan was highly appreciated by the audience particularly when the song Main Teri Ho Gayi, Tu Mera Ho Gaya, in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, came on screen.

On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from the sets of the film, detailing the exciting moments that occurred during the production.

"When this jacket was given to me by the costume department, I had no idea that I would have to fight with a real tiger," Amitabh wrote alongside a photo of himself wearing it.

“You have no idea how dangerous or powerful a tiger is. That was a memorable moment in my life, and I will never forget it," said the actor on Instagram.

The fight scene between Amitabh Bachchan and the Tiger was so captivating that the audience in the cinema hall held their breath and watched.

In the film, Rekha puts a condition in front of Amitabh to take the tiger out of the cage in front of him and then lock it back in the cage. Amitabh accepts the challenge and confronts the Tiger.

Khoon Pasina was among the super hit films of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was so popular that it was remade in Tamil and Telugu as well. The film was remade in Telugu under the title Tiger, with NT Rama Rao in the lead. Similarly, the film was released in Tamil under the title ‘Siva,’ with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

