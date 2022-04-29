45 Years of NTR’s Adavi Ramudu: First Telugu Film to Gross Rs 3 Crore at Box Office

Filmmaker K Raghvendra Rao’s Adavi Ramudu remains as one of the milestones in the history of the Telugu cinema. The movie starring legendary NT Rama Rao became the first Telugu movie to gross Rs 3 crore at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on April 28, 1945.

The action-drama was produced by Satyanarayana and Suryanarayana. The film featured NT Rama Rao, Jaya Pradha and Jayasudha in the lead roles. The music for this film was given by KV Mahadevan and lyrics were written by Veturi.

The film revolves around Dharma Raju and his son Nagaraju, who runs a smuggling and illegal transport racket of forest produce. Ramu opposes and raises the villagers to fight against him. Padma, who is the daughter of a forest officer, loves him. One tribal lady Chilakamma also loves Ramu as a brother. Dharma Raju takes the help of Jaggu to send Ramu away from the forest. The second half of the film reveals that Ramu is a forest officer on a secret mission to unearth the smuggling racket operating from the forest. The story finally leads to the arrest of all criminals.

The film was a remake of 1973 Kannada blockbuster Gandhada Gudi. This was the first film in which K Raghavendra Rao and NT Rama Rao paired up together. Later they worked in many movies together like Simha Baludu, KD No1, Driver Ramudu, Satyam Shivam , Justice Chowdary and many more.

This film broke all the records in 1970s and became the highest grossing Telugu film until its record was broken by Premabhisekham in 1981. But, Adavi Ramudu won the Filmfare Best Film Award (Telugu).

In 2004 a movie was made with the same title. But it was a romantic action film by B Gopal. It stars Prabhas and Aarti Aggarwal in the lead roles. The movie features a love story between a tribal youth and his childhood sweetheart. But after its release the movie received mostly negative response and was a flop at the box office.

