Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Do You Know the Actor Father is a Stuntman, Brother an Actor

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is soon to tie knot with Katrina Kaif, comes from a family that has been working in the Hindi cinema for quite some time. The 33-year-old actor who holds a degree in engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai, was born in a chawl to Veena and Sham Kaushal.

In the recent episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Vicky had opened-up about his humble family background and said he grew up in a 10X10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. “That’s where I was born. And from thereon, it has been my family’s journey." The actor had also said that he and his family have seen each step of the ladder.

It is reported that Sham worked at another job in Mumbai, but soon quit it to pursue a career in films. The father of the actor reportedly stayed at a paying guest accommodation in Santa Cruz, where he used to live with ten fellow Punjabi men, who were stuntmen. That was the time when Sham discovered his profession as a stuntman. To keep a stable income in the family, Sham decided to become a stuntman at a young age.

Working in Hindi cinema, Sham wished Vicky to have a stable career and that is why he advised him to go for engineering. However, as luck would have it, Vicky broke the glass ceiling and emerged as one of the critically acclaimed actors. Vicky impressed his audience with movies like Masaan, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and more.

Meanwhile, it is not just Vicky’s father who has a connection with Bollywood, but even his younger brother Sunny Kaushal. The 32-year-old actor began his Bollywood journey before Vicky. Sunny worked as an assistant director to Raaghav Dar for My Friend Pinto.

He also assisted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for the 2014 movie Gunday. Sunny’s work as an actor was noticed in 2018 with the movie Gold. He recently starred in Kunal Deshmukh directorial Shiddat which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

