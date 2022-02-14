Valentine’s Day: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh’s Valentine’s Day Celebration Is All Things Adorable; See Pics

As the occasion for celebrating love – Valentine’s Day – has just kicked in, one of the cutest couples in the glamour industry, singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh commemorated the day in a very special way. The singing sensation has shared pictures of her V-day celebration on social media and it is all things adorable!

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, February 14, and shared some excerpts as she marked this Valentine’s Day with her husband. The first picture accompanying the post is Neha sitting on a table in front of a dark choco cake and a red rose, it also sees Rohanpreet as he pecks a loss on Neha’s cheek and the two hold a knife in hand to cut the cake. The second snap is a photo of the scrumptious cake, lit with candle and a red rose that Neha received from Rohan. A third captures sees a smiling Neha Kakkar , we can also catch a glimpse of Rohanpreet in the backdrop while he held a couple of red balloons and smiles.

The next few pictures are also all things cute as Rohanpreet is seen proposing to Neha, with couple of balloons in his hands and he even bent down on his knees, Neha too held the string of the balloon as one of their friends capture the moment for them. The next ones are photos of the two kissing each other and celebrating the day by cutting the cake together.

Taking to the captions, the Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer penned a sweet note for her husband. She wrote, “

He never misses a chance to make his Nehu feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh

Happy Valentines Day Everyone."

The post on the photo-sharing-platform garnered more than 2 million likes and scores of fans chimed into the comments section and showered love on the sweet couple. But what caught our attention is comment by Rohanpreet, he wrote, “I LOVE YOU Mrs. Singh!! “ he even added heart and rose emoticons.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the Nehu Da Vyah music video and fell in love instantly. They got married in 2020 after dating each other for a while.

