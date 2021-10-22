5 Amazing Wes Anderson Films to Watch Before 'The French Dispatch'

On October 22, the star studded Wes Anderson-directorial The French Dispatch will hit the silver screen. The film is a whimsical period piece revolving the lives of a group of journalists in a 20th Century newspaper, who embark on a collection of stories after receiving a love letter. The reaction to the film during Festival premieres have been highly favourable, and it is also reported to be on a potential Oscar run. Before getting a chance to watch this movie in theatres, here are five other films made by the acclaimed film director to enjoy.

> The Grand Budapest Hotel

Universally accepted as Anderson’s greatest masterpiece, The Grand Budapest Hotel is a difficult film to explain in writing. It is complex and touches on many sensitive subjects with a striking sense of humour. The premise of the film is that a concierge gets accused of murder but must prove his innocence. In his journey against time, he befriends a lobby boy and together they face the most eccentric situations. The Grand Budapest hotel is one of the films you need to watch to understand.

> The Royal Tenenbaums

A movie that got Anderson his first Oscar nomination for best screenplay, The Royal Tenenbaums is essentially about the ebb and flows of a dysfunctional family. Three successful yet estranged siblings come together when their strict father announces that he is terminally ill. In his last innings, the patriarch wants to bond with his children. But years of distance between them leads to hilarious results. It is commendable how Anderson brings out humour from the most raw subjects.

> Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox, though an animated feature, has all of Anderson’s signature elements. Essentially a heist movie, Fantastic Mr Fox, stars George Clooney and Meryl Streep. Mr. Fox is a thief who has retired from the lifestyle to settle down with his wife and son. However, soon his animal instincts kick in and he takes on an exciting heist. However, he undermines his nemeses. Soon enough, we see the entire Fox family getting involved in his scheme. Fantastic Mr. Fox is an entertaining ride from start to finish. It is also touted to be one of the best animated features of modern time.

> Moonrise Kingdom

Wes Anderson navigates love through the eyes of two twelve year-olds Sam and Suzy, who come from very different lives. After facing separation, they run away together to a secluded island, where they now must learn how to live. On the other hand, there is an entire town searching for these lost kids. Delicate and grounded, Moonrise Kingdom leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

> The Darjeeling Limited

This 2007 Wes Anderson classic tells the tale of three brothers, who embark on a journey across India on The Darjeeling Limited train to reconnect. Starring Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman as the three brothers who haven’t spoken in a year since their father’s funeral. Throughout their “spiritual" journey in the subcontinent, they come across not so spiritual and borderline hilarious situations that help heal their cracked relationship.

