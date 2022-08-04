5 Benefits of Cinnamon For Hair We Bet Nobody Ever Told You

Cinnamon, which brings life to our cuisines, is known for its spicy, sweet, and woody flavour. But did you know that cinnamon is equally useful for hair growth? Not many are aware that cinnamon can be used to prevent hair problems and promote hair growth.

According to research, cinnamon offers innumerable benefits. It helps prevent hair fall and baldness. If you want to take good care of your hair, start using cinnamon immediately.

Benefits of Cinnamon:

Prevents hair loss and baldness: Cinnamon controls hair loss and also prevents baldness. Cinnamon contains polyphenols, acting as natural antioxidants. It also has antimicrobial properties that help prevent scalp infections.

Improves Hair Growth And Density: The use of cinnamon essential oil immediately acts on the length and density of hair. As cinnamon essential oil contains cinnamaldehyde, which dilates blood vessels and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and helps in hair growth.

Prevent hair damage: Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties that help protect the scalp and hair from radical damage, irritation, and inflammation, and also prevent dandruff.

Fighting lice: Cinnamon oil mixed with shampoo can help in controlling lice. If you have children, it’s best to add this treatment to their hair routine to avoid the spread at school.

Cinnamon helps you get rid of split ends: Cinnamon oil is so light that it travels easily to your hair follicles and helps soothe a dry scalp, thus also repairing split ends and removing dandruff.

