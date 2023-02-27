A bhabhi’s devar is like a brother from another mother to her. He becomes her secret keeper and the one who helps her cope with her darling husband’s insanity. From rescuing her from strange situations in her sasural to pulling pranks together, a devar-bhabhi bond gradually develops into a friendship that will last the rest of their lives. They find in each other a constant supporter and entertainer, and this is how every bhabhi-devar bond works! Our favourite celebrities, like us, have strong bonds with their devars or bhabhis, and we’re here to celebrate that bond today.

Here are 5 devar-bhabhi jodis that will make every girl yearn for a bond with her brother-in-law in her sasural and every guy yearn for a bhabhi who is more of a friend!

Starting with the very fresh one, who keeps breaking the internet every time they post their pictures together. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about one of our Bollywood’s favrouite devar-bhabhi jodi, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who never miss a chance to make us go gaga over them.

Mira Rajput Kapoor has a strong bond with her devar, Ishaan Khatter, and their goofy photos and adorable captions prove it. Ishaan, Shahid’s half-brother, has a special bond with his “just a year older" bhabhi, Mira. He had lavished praise on Mira during his appearance on Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2.

Varun Dhawan’s bade bhaiya, Rohit Dhawan, and bhabhi, Jaanvi Desai, married in 2012. Varun has always been devoted to his bhabhi Jaanvi. Varun Dhawan became an uncle on May 31, 2018, when his brother, Rohit Dhawan, and bhabhi, Jaanvi Desai, became proud parents to a baby girl. Varun had prepared a lovely reception for the newborn and his bhabhi, who had brought khushiyon ka khazaana into their lives. Varun adores his bhabhi and treats his niece like a princess.

Both Aditya Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan have busy schedules due to their professional commitments, but they only have positive things to say about each other. Aditya and Vidya are the ideal bhabhi-devar jodi, from sharing a warm bond to celebrating special occasions together. Aditya RoIn an interview with the Times of India, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about his relationship with Vidya Balan

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were married on June 29, 2012. After five years of marital bliss, the couple decided to start a family and welcomed a baby girl on October 20, 2017. She had bonded so well with her devar, Divesh Takhtani, that she had danced her heart out for his baraat while starting her own family.

