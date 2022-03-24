5 Bollywood Star Kids Who Did Not Opt For Showbiz

Stardom is all-encompassing. It not only rules over the lives of those who are directly in the spotlight, but it also affects others who are in the circle of these famous individuals, be it family or friends. In India, particularly in Bollywood, the concept of stardom is at a different level. While most star kids, if not all, choose the film industry, many have taken a different path to chart out their own course.

Take a peek at these star kids who achieved success solely on their own merit.

Trishala Dutt

She is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter. Rather than take an easy way out by opting for films, Trishala majored in law. She is both a criminal lawyer and a business owner. She is currently the owner of DreamTresses Hair Extensions.

Jhanvi Mehta

Jhanvi Mehta is the daughter of actress Juhi Chawla and industrialist Jay Mehta. And it has become clear early on that she has no desire to pursue a career in Bollywood. Rather, she has confessed that she enjoys writing and hopes to continue doing so in the near future. We last saw Jhanvi at the IPL mega auction when she represented Kolkata Knight Riders at a star-studded table with Suhana and Aryan Khan.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda Naveli, also followed in the footsteps of her mother Shweta Nanda and decided to carve out her own identity, but not in Bollywood. After graduating from college, she co-founded a women-centric healthcare facility called Aara Health along with her friends.

Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula is a Columbia University graduate. Her chosen profession has nothing to do with the entertainment world. She worked in the advertising department of Google. She went on to work with Hrithik Roshan’s sports business. She now has her own crowdfunding site.

Vedant Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan has established a niche for himself. Now, his son Vedant Madhavan is also preparing to create his own success tale. Vedant is a national-level swimmer. He is now training for the Olympic Games in 2026.

