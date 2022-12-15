5 Celebs Whose Last Insta Posts Before Their Demise Made Everyone Cry

Actors like Tabassum Govil, Vaishali Thakkar, and Siddhant Veer, in addition to renowned playback singer KK and comedian Raju Srivastava — the untimely demise of these celebrities sent shockwaves throughout the country. It has been a while since they left the world, but it has not been easy for their admirers to recover from the shock.

Bidding adieu to a familiar face has never been simple. Let us take a look at the final social media posts of the celebrities we lost this year before flipping the page to 2023. There was no way to tell if these celebs realised it was their last time posting on social media when they did it.

Krishnakumar Kunnath

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK shared a glimpse of his live concert in Bengaluru. The video went viral post his demise. One can see him singing Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal in the video which moved his fans to tears.

Tabassum Govil

Tabassum Govil’s last post was about a 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baarat’s star Rehana who was suffering from liver cancer. One can see her narrating the heartbreaking story of her struggle.

Vaishali Thakkar

Before leaving people in tears with her demise, Vaishali gave her fans a laughter fit by dropping a humorous video of herself on Instagram.

Raju Srivastava

In his final Instagram post, Raju Srivastava, who always made people laugh, was once again seen attempting to amuse them. In the video, one can see him mimicking Shashi Kapoor and Vinot Khanna while repeating COVID-19 caller-tune lines.

Siddhant Veer

Siddhant died as a result of a heart attack. Right before his untimely demise, the TV actor dropped a post on his Instagram feed where he listed his top three favorite essentials that he makes sure to intake no matter where he is.

