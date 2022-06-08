5 Evergreen Tamil Songs of Ajith and Simran, Popular on-Screen Pair of The 1990s

Ajith Kumar and Simran were one of the famous pairs of Tamil films during the 1990s. They worked in several films together and their onscreen chemistry was loved by all. Both of them together were seen in a lot of hit songs.

Simran made her acting debut in Bollywood and then she moved to south industry. She made her debut in Malayalam cinema opposite Mammotty in 1996 with the film Indraprastham. Then she went on to work in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. In the Tamil industry she has worked with leading stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith and Sarath Kumar. Her first film with Ajith was Aval Varuvala, which released in 1998 and they went on to give many hits after that.

Here is an amazing playlist of evergreen songs featuring Ajith and Simran.

Nilavai Kondu Vaa: This song is from the 1999 film Vaalee. It is a Tamil language psychological romantic thriller written and directed by SJ Suryah. The soundtrack was composed by Deva and Vairamuthu wrote the lyrics of the song. P Unnikrishnan and Anuradha Shriram gave voice for this track.

2. April Maathathil: This song from the movie Vaalee was another hit. This song was sung by P Unnikrishnan and Harini.

3. Vaanil Kaayuthae: This song from Vaali was also a hit. The song in the voice of Mano and Anuradha Sriram got a very good response from the audiences.

4. Selaiyile Veedu Kattava: This song from the movie Aval Varuvala was a super hit. This film was a 1998 romantic comedy film directed by Raj Kapoor. Music for the movie was composed by SA Rajkumar. Pazhani Bharathi penned the lyrics of the song while Unni Krishnan and KS Chitra sang the song.

5. Idhayathai Kaanavillaai: This song from the film Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, a 2000 romantic drama film directed by Kavi Kalidasa and produced by RB Choudary. Music for this film was composed by SA Rajkumar and sung by Hariharan.

