5 Famous Star Kids Who Refused to Take Acting as Career

It’s been no secret that star kids often easily grab opportunities to feature in A-list films. While actors are struggling for a break, there are star kids who make it to the top in their starting days. Without a doubt, this is something passed from generation to generation. From the era of Kareena Kapoor, now to the time of Ananya Pandey, these celebrities have got a break in big-budget films.

However, some famous star kids have rejected the privilege and continued to follow their own set of rules. Here are a few renowned star kids who turned off acting as a career and decided to make their career in a different field.

Aryan Khan:

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, has decided to make his career in scriptwriting. He has shown his keen interest in writing and is all geared up to make his debut as a film writer. If the news is true, Aryan Khan will also launch his vodka brand in India soon.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, it seems has no plans of choosing acting as her career. She has shown a keen interest in working for women’s issues and empowerment. Navya has even co-founded a women’s health portal called Aara Health.

Riddhima Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor decided to choose acting as his career, Riddhima Kapoor stepped into the world of design. She has founded her own line of Jewelry brands named Riddhima Kapor Sahni Jewellery. She is offering magnificent and exquisite jewellery designs.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor is a renowned name in the field of styling, producing, and designing. Despite being the daughter of Anil Kapoor, she created her own path and became a version of her own success. She is really good at her work and we aren’t complaining about it.

Alanna Pandey

Alanna Pandey, the cousin of Ananya Pandey and the daughter of a yoga instructor, Deanne Pandey is working as an influencer and presently lives in LA.

She has mentioned several times that she is not looking forward to becoming an actor anytime soon.

