5 Shows to Binge-Watch While You're In Self-Isolation: Mare Of Easttown, Schitt's Creek

You can recover slowly or quickly, but you don’t have to recover bored as we bring you a guide for what to watch in isolation. And, it will surely help you navigate being housebound in the coming days and weeks. From socially relevant dramas to feel-good comedies, this is the ultimate self-isolation binge-list:

>5. Sharp Objects 4/5 stars

The 8-episode short series starring Amy Adams revolves around bone-chilling murders in her hometown and how she gets involved in the story. Amy, her alcoholism and the constant reminders of tragedies from the past take the story to another level of self-harm, where a lot of us have gone ourselves but keep the secrets buried behind the sleeves of our shirts. The show has a couple of other deep performances too but most notably are those from Eliza Scanlen who plays her step sister and the mother played by Patricia Clarkson who is simply remarkable in certain scenes. The story towards revealing the killer takes sharp turns and you will never be able to forget certain dark scenes just like any other super thrillers that you love. Also, 18+

Available on Disney Hotstar

Advertisement

>4. Mare Of Easttown 4.5/5

Kate Winslet wins this one totally. She does justice to an amazing plot by delivering an epic performance. Interestingly, this show also throws much-needed light on counseling and our lives in therapy. This short series has an amazing screenplay, the storyline is so crisp and the last 10 minutes are simply mind-blowing. A winner amongst crime thrillers I must say. 5 minutes into the show you will already love it. Trust me!

Available on Disney+ Hotstar

>3. Schitt’s Creek 5/5

The sitcom finishes in 6 gorgeous seasons of love, drama, fun, one-liners, positivity, and style! The show is everything you call a break. It is chill in true sense. Along with making you laugh, it also tells you without pushing too hard how acceptability around LGBTQ+ community is so easy if you love your family and friends. It tells us that there is no end to struggle or tragedy but we don’t need to necessarily stop living to overcome them. It also tells us funnily, how, we can restart our lives at any point. The show is love and hugs and all the mush in between. (drop in giggles too)!

Available on Netflix

Advertisement

>2. Fleabag 5.5/5

Fleabag is dark. Fleabag is humorous. Fleabag is truth. Fleabag is everything you would love if you consider yourself as a weirdo, feeling funny in serious situations, feeling sad on fun evenings. Fleabag, also popular as a tragic comedy is about a free-spirited woman who feels out of place all the time. It started in 2016 and two seasons later it is still one of the most loved shows in the last few years. Whether it is falling in love with a priest, or blaming yourself for someone’s death, Fleabag, in a funny yet tragic way can’t help us fall in Phoebe’s shoes. Watch the two seasons and tell me if you don’t love it! Also, It’ll Pass.

Available on Prime

Advertisement

>1. Dr House 4/5

8 full seasons of medical drama revolving around the lives of Dr House and his teammates, trying to resolve the medical cases that come their way. It is not just any medical show, it is Dr House, who never likes to meet his patients, is always rude, loves to pass out on the couch, is addicted to his own set of medicines but yet, even after all these years, Dr House remains one of the best drama series ever made. Also, I’m sure after you watch all of this, you will love to self-diagnose. Watch this one and thank me later because 8 seasons is huge. Imagine the treasure of drama and suspense and all that popcorn you’ll gobble up along with it. He means It when he says, “Everybody Lies!"

Available on Prime

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.