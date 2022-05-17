5 Songs That Prove There's No Match to Santhosh Narayanan's Composition

Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan needs no introduction. His music speaks volumes about his dedication to his art. The Tamil musician has made his mark in the industry with his powerful songs and unforgettable compositions.

He started his career in 2012 with the Tamil film Attakathi and there’s been no looking back since. Santhosh celebrated his 38th birthday on May 15. To relive the magical tunes composed by him, let’s take a look at the top five songs that took his career graph high.

Aadi Pona from Attakathi

Santhosh became a known name in the industry right from his debut film. He gave music for the song Aadi Pona in his debut film Attakathi. The film starred Attakathi Dinesh and Nandita Swetha in lead roles. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kabilan and Gaana Bala has given his melodious voice to Santhosh’s composition.

Agayam Theepiditha from Madras:

Agayam Theepiditha, the song from the 2014 album Madras, has been sung by Pradeep Kumar. The track, which witnesses the adorable fight between Karthi and Catherine Tresa, has been penned by Kabilan and was produced under the banner Studio Green. Santhosh’s composition received a tremendous response from the audience.

Ey Sandakaara from Irudhi Suttru:

The song, starring R. Madhavan and Ritika Singh, takes you on a romantic journey. While Ritika looks at Madhavan with gluey eyes, he only focuses on work. The fantasy song clearly portrays one-sided love beautifully. The song has been composed by Santhosh and sung by Dhee.

Neruppu Da from Kabali:

Rajinikanth is a treat to the eyes and he never fails to impress his fans with his screen presence. The actor who starred in the 2016 blockbuster Kabali made the film reach heights. The film stars Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte and Dinesh. Music composed by Santhosh Narayanan was released in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Neruppu Da is a Rap song with an acoustic sound.

Kandaa Vara Sollunga from Karnan:

The dramatic song that gives a glimpse of the film is nothing less than a harsh reality. The lyrics of the song are given by Mari Selvaraj with vocals by Kidakuzhi Mariyammal and Santhosh Narayanan. The composer has done justice to the feel of the song and lyrics.

