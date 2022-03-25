5 SS Rajamouli Films That Broke All Records at Box-Office

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR finally hit theatres on Friday, March 25, after several postponements. The legendary director has 12 films, including RRR, to his credit. Rajamouli is one of India’s most seasoned directors, having a perfect track record.

Let’s take a look at some of his blockbusters and how his direction and collection graphs have only gotten better.

Yamadonga

Rajamouli demonstrated his vivid imagination when he partnered with Tarak on Yamadonga (2007), a fantasy play reminiscent of the classic Yamagola. It provided Jr NTR with the opportunity to showcase his acting abilities, and it went on to become one of his career’s biggest blockbusters. During its entire run, the picture amassed a distributor share of nearly 29 crores and became a blockbuster. At the time of its release, it was also the industry’s second-highest earner.

Magadheera

Magadheera, a 2009 Telugu surreal action film, was based on a reincarnation narrative in which a warrior is reincarnated after 400 years and battles against all odds to protect his love and land. The Rajamouli-directed film received two National Film Awards and earned around Rs 150 crores at the box office. The main actors were Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Eega

The 2012 fiction drama, Makkhi in the Hindi belt, was all about how its lead reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death and defend his beloved from a wealthy businessman. Nani, Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu played key roles in Eega. With such a novel narrative, the film dominated the box office, grossing over Rs 130 crores and garnering two National Film Awards.

Baahubali

In 2015, Baahubali: The Beginning swept the country. The film followed the ascension of Amarendra Baahubali, portrayed by Prabhas, and how his supremacy in the ancient realm of Mahishmati is threatened by Bhallaaladeva, portrayed by Rana Daggubati. As the crowd exited the theatre, the entire country was perplexed by a single question: Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara? The Rajamouli-directed film has earned a total of Rs 650 crores globally.

Baahubali 2

The historical drama was a prequel to the 2015 smash Baahubali and centred around what occurs when Mahendra Baahubali, portrayed by Prabhas, battles Rana Daggubati’s Bhallaldeva to avenge his father’s killing. Because the entire world wanted to know why Kattapa killed Baahubali, the movie made a total of Rs 1800 crores globally, making it the first Indian film in history to break the Rs 1000-cr milestone at the box office. Both films received a total of five National Film Awards.

