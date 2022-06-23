5 Super Hit Songs of Actress Devayani That You Must Listen to Right Away

Actress Devayani is a prominent face of the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. She was a part of many successful films, including Ninaithen Vandahi, Nee Varuvai Ena, Thenali, Friends, Aanandham, and Azhagi. She received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in the film Surya Vansam(1997) and Bharathi (2000) and a Special Award for Kadhal Kottai(1996).

Here is a list of evergreen songs by actress Devayani.

Uchikilayile O Mina: This song is from the movie Kadhaludan, a Tamil romantic drama, directed by Rajakumaran. The film stars Murali, Devayani, and Abbas. The movie is also produced by Divayani. This song has 131,271 views on YouTube.

Athikaalaiyil Sevalai: The Athikaalaiyil Sevalai song is from the Tamil movie Nee Varuvai Ena starring Ajith Kumar and Devayani in lead roles. Directed by Rajakumaran, and produced by R. B. Choudary, the music for the film was composed by S. A. Rajkumar. The song was sung by Sujatha and Unni Krishnan.

Unakkena Unakkena Piranthene: This song is from the romantic comedy film Vinnukum Mannukum and was a great hit. Directed by Rajkumar, the film stars Devayani, Vikram, Sarath Kumar, and Khushubu. The film was a commercial success.

Malligaye Malligaye: This song from the movie Ninaithen Vandhai was a huge success. The song was sung by K.S. Chithra and Anuradha Sriram.

Rosappu Chinna Rosappu: This song is from Suryavamsam, featuring Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Raadhika, Manivannan, and Priya Raman. Directed by Vikraman and produced by RB Choudary, the music for this song was composed by SA Rajkumar, while R. Ravishankar wrote the lyrics.

Devayani’s other hit songs include Nandri Solla Unakku, Un Marbile Vizhi Moodi, January Nilave Nalamthana, Kadhala Kadhala, and many more.

On the work front, Devayani was last seen in the Kannada language action drama film Madhagaja. Directed by S. Mahesh Kumar, and produced by Umapathy Srinivas under the banner of Umapathy Films, the film features Srimurali, Ashika Ranganath and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

