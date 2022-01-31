5 Super Hit Tamil Songs of 5-time National Award Singer P Susheela

Veteran singer and music composer P. Susheela needs no introduction. Born in 1935, Susheela has been giving her voice to the songs of Tamil films for the last six decades. The veteran singer, it is said, has sung nearly 50,000 songs in her career and has her name listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Susheela has ruled the hearts of cinephiles in South India for decades. She got her first big break in the 1960s. The singer won five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer in her career.

Here are some of P. Susheela’s super hit songs:

>Malarnthum Malaratha

The famous song from the 1961 romantic drama film Pasamalar, starring Sivaji Ganesan and Gemini Ganesan, was composed by Viswanathan Ramamurthy. the vocals for the song were given by legendary singers T. M. Soundararajan, P. Susheela, P. B. Sreenivas, Jamuna Rani and L. R. Eswari. The song is still remembered by the cine fans

>Muthumani Malai

Muthumani Malai, which was filmed on Vijaykanth and Sukanya in Chinna Gounder. This song was sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and P. Susheela, while the music for the film was composed by Ilaiyaraja.

>Pesa Koodathu

Tamil Romantic hit song Pesa Koodathu from the film Adhuta Varisu was sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and P. Susheela. The music for this excellent Tamil song was composed by Ilaiyaraja.

>Paruvam Enadhu Paadal

In 1965, Paruvam Enadhu Paadal, from Aayirathil Oruvan, starring Jayalalitha, was also sung by P Susheela. The music for the song was composed by Viswanathan Ramamoorthy while it was penned by Vaali.

>Naan Pesa Ninaippathellam

Naan Pesa Ninaippathellam song from the film Palum Pazhamum was sung by T. M. Soundararajan and P. Susheela. The lyrics for this super hit song were written by Kannadasan and the music was composed by Viswanathan and Ramamoorthy.

P Susheela’s voice was loved in every genre of the films in Tamil cinema. Her voice slowly became a perfect fit for films based on love, heroism, nostalgia, sensuality.

