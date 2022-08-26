5 Superhit Films Of Nandamuri Balakrishna That You Can't-Miss

Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya, made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Tatamma Kala, which was released on August 30, 1974. Tatamma Kala was instrumental in launching him as a successful actor. In a career spanning 48 years, he has delivered a lot of noteworthy performances. Here’s taking a look at some of Balayya’s superhit films, in which he impressed viewers with his high-octane energy and exemplary dialogue delivery:

Mangamma Gari Manavadu (September 9, 1984)

Mangamma Gari Manavadu narrates the story of a couple, Veeranna and Malli. The couple’s life takes an unexpected turn when Veeranna returns after completing his military job. Mangamma Gari Manavadu grossed a total of ₹4 crores at the box office. This film was directed by the late Kodi Ramakrishna.

Muddula Mavayya (April 7, 1989)

Muddula Mavayya followed the life of Raja, a man who comes to know that his sister is killed by her husband and father-in-law. After discovering the same, he vows to take revenge. This film was helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna and it minted around ₹5.5 crores.

Samarasimha Reddy (Jan 13, 1999)

This film was a revenge drama that narrated the story of Samarasimha, who accidentally kills a man while avenging his family’s murder. A guilt-filled Samarasimha then tries to make amends for this mistake by taking care of Vasu’s family and pretending to be Vasu’s brother. Directed by B. Gopal, Samarasimha Reddy collected over ₹17 crores at the box office.

Narasimha Naidu (11 January 2001)

Yet another B. Gopal directorial, Narasimha Naidu narrated the story of a bloody feud between two villages. When Narasimha’s wife gets killed by the enemy village, he is forced to single-handedly raise their child. This film was a box office success with a whopping collection of ₹21.75 crores.

Shrimadvirat Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra (November 29, 1984)

This film was based on the life of a famous saint, Sri Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy. It was also a terrific hit at the box office with a collection of nearly ₹6 crores. Shrimadvirat Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra was directed by the late N.T. Rama Rao, who had also essayed the titular character in the film. Additionally, he had also penned the screenplay and story of this movie.

