5 Times Ashneer Grover Sparked Social Media Memes After His Harsh Comments on Shark Tank India

The co-founder and chief executive of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover catapulted to fame with his appearance as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India. The Indian version of the American business reality television show became one of the favourite shows across Indian households.

Shark Tank India’s format revolves around budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to the titular sharks seeking their guidance and investment. One of the sharks who stood out during the whole first season is Ashneer Grover. Touted as the acid-tongued shark of the season, the 39-year-old made headlines every time he gave his honest and blunt review to an entrepreneur on the show. Not just that, Ashneer’s unfiltered and unabashed personality on Shark Tank India sparked viral memes on social media. Today, we are recounting the five times Ashneer Grover sparked memes on social media after giving his harsh comments on the show.

When a young entrepreneur appeared on the show, Ashneer blatantly told the contestant that he has never seen a product as disgusting as the one he was pitching. He came out with the immortal term ‘Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai’ (This is hypocrisy) and it sparked a meme fest on social media.

A female contestant showed up with the idea of reversible clothing on Shark Tank India. While the idea of reversible clothing was appreciated by other sharks, Ashneer advised the businesswoman saying, “Bohot hi ganda fashion hai yeh. Mere ghar main toh koi nahi pehnne wala ise (This is the worst fashion trend and nobody at my home will ever wear it)." Soon after this episode, Ashneer appeared with his wife on the Kapil Sharma Show, and posted the pics on Instagram. The female entrepreneur shared the pics on the photo-sharing-platform stating Ashneer’s wife was wearing the same clothes she gifted to him on the show. The post by the entrepreneur went viral on social media, leading to a meme fest with Ashneer’s ‘dogalapan’ dialogue taking over the digital space.

The sharks at the business reality television show had their signature dialogues to accept or reject an equity offer. One keen observer mapped down a flow chart of Ashneer’s dialogues chronicling his popular dialogues delivered by him on the show, and it went viral on social media instantly.

Cherishing the popularity he gained from the show, Ashneer himself shared a hilarious video that consisted of a snippet from the show that displays his way of giving advice on a business idea as he says, “If I would be wearing this lehenga," and the frame cuts to Ashneer morphed on Deepika’s face in Ghoomar song from Padmaavat. The video spread on social media like fire and sparked lots of memes on social media.

On various occasions, Ashneer called every innovative idea a medium to do business (dhanda) in Hindi. Social media users made the word viral online by creating various creative memes on the digital space.

Dairy brand Amul too took a sly dig on Ashneer’s dialogues on Shark Tank India. They shared a photo of Ashneer and a fellow shark writing, “Yeh Sabko Digest Hota Hai. 100 percent equity on taste."

Besides Ashneer Grover, the other sharks on the show were Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat. The last episode of the show aired on February 4.

