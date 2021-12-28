5 Times Sunny Leone Got Tangled in Controversies

Actress Sunny Leone courted controversy due to her latest song Madhuban which has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and composed by Shaarib and Toshi. The music video of the song, released on December 22, has garnered over 13 million views on the YouTube channel of Saregama. A controversy has erupted over the song after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday alleged that the video of the track has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Now, Saregama has promised to “change" the lyrics and the name of the song.

This is not the first time when Sunny Leone grabbed headlines for wrong reasons. Here are the past instances where the actress was embroiled in disputes.

Denied permission to perform at a New Year Bash in Bengaluru: In 2017, Bengaluru Police denied permission for Sunny Leone’s performance at a New Year bash in the city. Members of the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene protested against the event and burnt her posters citing that the program was an insult to their culture and ‘against Kannada culture and heritage.’

Condom Advertisement: In 2018, billboards of Sunny Leone’s advertisement endorsing a condom brand caused uproar. Complaints were filed against her, in Surat and other cities of Gujarat, for promoting the condom brand ahead of the festival of Navratri. An outrage was seen on social media for the slogan of the advertisement ‘Play with love this Navratri.’

Celina Jaitly’s apartment: In 2012, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber were new in India. Nobody was allowing her to either rent or buy an apartment. Actress Celina Jaitly stepped forward to help her and allowed the couple to rent her own penthouse in Mumbai for two years. In 2015, Celina threw out the couple from her house as she was horrified to see the appalling state of her house.

The Kapil Sharma Show : In 2013, reports emerged that Sunny was rejected from promoting her film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports claimed that Kapil had refused to shoot with the actress. However, she appeared on the show with Ekta Kapoor to promote Ragini MMS 2 in 2014.

Sunny Leone Vs Kamaal Khan: Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan targeted Sunny Leone on Twitter when one tweet of the actress went viral. Kamaal had tweeted, “Ye lo… Sunny Leone says - Rape is not a crime, It’s just a Surprise Sex". However, Sunny denied posting the viral tweet. She had said her Twitter account was hacked.

