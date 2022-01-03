5 Years After it Went on Floors, Rana Daggubati's 1945 to Finally Hit Theatres

Following several controversies and hurdles, Rana Daggubati’s long-delayed 1945 will finally hit the theatres. The bilingual war drama will release on January 7, clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, reports say. However, an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Helmed by Sathyasiva, the Tamil-Telugu film had gone on floors in 2016 at Kochi.

Back in 2019, on the occasion of Diwali, the makers of the film announced to release the period drama on December 31, 2019. However, owing to a disagreement between the makers and Rana, the release date was postponed. The makers had also released a poster featuring Rana in a new avatar. With a Union Jack in the backdrop, the actor was seen in a fierce pose.

In a response to the makers’ tweet, Rana Daggubati had called his upcoming project an unfinished film and also accused the producer, S.N. Rajarajan, of non-payment of dues. In his tweet, the actor also mentioned that he hasn’t heard from them for over a year and requested fans to not entertain the makers of the upcoming period drama.

Rana will be seen playing the role of a soldier in Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA) in 1945. The music of the film has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Sathya has handled the cinematography for the movie. The film features Regina Cassandra as the leading lady, along with Sathyaraj, Nasser, and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles.

Announced nearly four years ago, 1945 was pigeonholed owing to differences between the makers and the hero.

On the work front, Rana has Virata Parvam in the pipeline. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film stars Sai Pallavi and will be released soon.

