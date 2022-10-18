5 Years Since its Release, Mersal Remains a Trendsetter For ‘Free Expression'

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee created magic exactly 5 years ago on this day as the blockbuster hit Mersal was released on October 18, 2017, coinciding with Diwali. The film was known for achieving many milestones. It was the first time that a Vijay film collected over Rs 200 crores and the first time the actor played three roles in a film. However, one of the main reasons Mersal gained a lot of fame was due to a controversial dialogue by Thalapathy Vijay in the film.

The movie is still remembered for some dialogues being critical of the GST (Goods and Services Tax), which had just been introduced by the ruling BJP. The movie received backlash from both the BJP and the ruling AIADMK party for the controversial dialogue, however, it just helped publicise the film beyond Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Mersel was also based on true events and a true person to be more precise. One of the three characters played by Vijay, named Maaran, was modelled after Dr Balasubramanian, a physician from Bodinayakanur in the Theni region who bills customers only Rs 3 per visit. The character’s brother and father were also played by Vijay himself.

The movie had three leading actresses, each opposite three of the characters played by Vijay. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen played the leading ladies in the film, which was Vijay’s second collaboration with Atlee after Theri. Noted filmmaker and actor SJ Suryah, who previously directed Vijay in Kushi played the antagonist in Mersel.

The action drama opened to unanimously positive reviews and was a huge hit collecting an estimated Rs 260 crore against a Rs 120 crore budget. Mersal is still remembered for its bold take on government policies and remains a fitting example of using cinema as a medium for free expression even after 5 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here