58th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Squid Game Bags 7 Nods; Snowdrop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo Missing

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations have been announced and it comes as no surprise that the most popular Korean series of 2021 — Squid Game — has received several nominations this year. Via Cosmo Philippines, The show is up for Best Drama, Best Screenwriter For Drama, Best Director For Drama, Best New Actor (Female) for Drama, Best Supporting Actor for Drama, Best Supporting Actress for Drama and Best Actor for Drama.
D.P., starring Jung Hae-in, follows Squid Game with six nominations. The recently concluded Twenty-Five Twenty-One also received three nods — Best Actress for Drama (Kim Tae-ri), Best New Actor for Drama and Best Drama. However, a few other popular shows of last year, such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Hospital Playlist 2, did not make the cut. Also missing from the list was BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who made her acting debut with Snowdrop last year.
On the movies front, Miracle, Escape From Mogadishu, Sewing Sisters, Romance Without Love and Kingmaker have been nominated for Best Picture.
Check out the complete 58th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations list here:
Best Actor for Drama:
Kim Nam Gil - Through The Darkness
Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game
Lee Junho -The Red Sleeve
Im Siwan - Tracer
Jung Hae In - DP
Best Actress for Drama:
Kim Tae Ri - Twenty Five, Twenty One
Kim Hye Soo -Juvenile Justice
Park Eun Bin - The King’s Affection
Lee Se Young - The Red Sleeve
Han So Hee -My Name
Best Supporting Actor for Drama:
Lee Deok Hwa - The Red Sleeve
Lee Hak Joo - Political Fever
Lee Hyun Wook - Mine
Jo Hyun Chul - D.P.
Heo Sung Tae - Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress for Drama:
Kang Mal Geum - Thirty-Nine
Kim Shin Rok - Hellbound
Kim Joo Ryung - Squid Game
Ok Ja Yeon - Mine
Jang Hye Jin - The Red Sleeve
Best New Actor for Drama:
Koo Kyo Hwan - D.P.
Shin Seung Ho - D.P.
Yoo In Soo - All Of Us Are Dead
Choi Hyun Wook - Twenty Five, Twenty One
Tang Joon Sang - Racket Boys
Best New Actor for Drama:
Kim Hye Joon - Inspector Koo
Lee Yeon - Juvenile Justice
Lee Yoo Mi - All Of Us Are Dead
Jung Ho Yeon - Squid Game
Cho Yi Hyun - All Of Us Are Dead
Best Director For Drama:
Yoon Sung Ho - Going To The Blue House Like This
Lee Na Jung - Mine
Jung Ji In - The Red Sleeve
Han Jun Hee - D.P.
Hwang Dong Hyuk - Squid Game
Best Screenwriter For Drama:
Kim Min Seok - Juvenile Justice
Kim Hong Gi, Park Noo Ri, Choi Sung Jin, Yoon Sung Ho - Going To The Blue House Like This
Baek Mi Kyung - Mine
Lee Na Eun - Our Beloved Summer
Hwang Dong Hyuk - Squid Game
Best Drama:
D.P
Twenty Five, Twenty One
Squid Game
The Red Sleeve
Going To The Blue House Like This
Movies
Best Actor for Film:
Kim Yoon Seok - Escape From Mogadishu
Sol Kyung Gu - Kingmaker
Lee Sun Kyun - Kingmaker
Jung Woo - Hot Blooded
Choi Min Sik - In Our Prime
Best Actress for Film:
Go Doo Shim - Shining Moment
Park So Dam - Special Delivery
Lee Hye Young - In Front Of Your Face
Girls’ Generation’s Yoona - Miracle: Letters To The President
Jeon Jong Seo - Romance Without Love
Best Supporting Actor for Film:
Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape From Mogadishu
Park Yong Woo - Spiritwalker
Sung Yu Bin - Perhaps Love
Jo Woo Jin - Kingmaker
Heo Jun Ho - Escape From Mogadishu
Best Film:
Miracle
Escape From Mogadishu
Sewing Sisters
Romance Without Love
Kingmaker
Best Male Entertainer:
Kim Gura
Moon Se Yoon
Lee Yong Jin
Jo Se Ho
SHINee’s Key
Best Female Entertainer:
Song Eun Yi
Lovelyz’s Mijoo
Lee Eun Ji
Joo Hyun Young
Hong Jin Kyung
Best Variety Show:
Kick A Goal
Single’s Inferno
Street Woman Fighter
Yoo Quiz On The Block
Transit Love
The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 6.
