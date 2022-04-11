58th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Squid Game Bags 7 Nods; Snowdrop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo Missing

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations have been announced and it comes as no surprise that the most popular Korean series of 2021 — Squid Game — has received several nominations this year. Via Cosmo Philippines, The show is up for Best Drama, Best Screenwriter For Drama, Best Director For Drama, Best New Actor (Female) for Drama, Best Supporting Actor for Drama, Best Supporting Actress for Drama and Best Actor for Drama.

D.P., starring Jung Hae-in, follows Squid Game with six nominations. The recently concluded Twenty-Five Twenty-One also received three nods — Best Actress for Drama (Kim Tae-ri), Best New Actor for Drama and Best Drama. However, a few other popular shows of last year, such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Hospital Playlist 2, did not make the cut. Also missing from the list was BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who made her acting debut with Snowdrop last year.

On the movies front, Miracle, Escape From Mogadishu, Sewing Sisters, Romance Without Love and Kingmaker have been nominated for Best Picture.

Check out the complete 58th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations list here:

Best Actor for Drama:

Kim Nam Gil - Through The Darkness

Lee Jung Jae - Squid Game

Lee Junho -The Red Sleeve

Im Siwan - Tracer

Jung Hae In - DP

Best Actress for Drama:

Kim Tae Ri - Twenty Five, Twenty One

Kim Hye Soo -Juvenile Justice

Park Eun Bin - The King’s Affection

Lee Se Young - The Red Sleeve

Han So Hee -My Name

Best Supporting Actor for Drama:

Lee Deok Hwa - The Red Sleeve

Lee Hak Joo - Political Fever

Lee Hyun Wook - Mine

Jo Hyun Chul - D.P.

Heo Sung Tae - Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress for Drama:

Kang Mal Geum - Thirty-Nine

Kim Shin Rok - Hellbound

Kim Joo Ryung - Squid Game

Ok Ja Yeon - Mine

Jang Hye Jin - The Red Sleeve

Best New Actor for Drama:

Koo Kyo Hwan - D.P.

Shin Seung Ho - D.P.

Yoo In Soo - All Of Us Are Dead

Choi Hyun Wook - Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tang Joon Sang - Racket Boys

Best New Actor for Drama:

Kim Hye Joon - Inspector Koo

Lee Yeon - Juvenile Justice

Lee Yoo Mi - All Of Us Are Dead

Jung Ho Yeon - Squid Game

Cho Yi Hyun - All Of Us Are Dead

Best Director For Drama:

Yoon Sung Ho - Going To The Blue House Like This

Lee Na Jung - Mine

Jung Ji In - The Red Sleeve

Han Jun Hee - D.P.

Hwang Dong Hyuk - Squid Game

Best Screenwriter For Drama:

Kim Min Seok - Juvenile Justice

Kim Hong Gi, Park Noo Ri, Choi Sung Jin, Yoon Sung Ho - Going To The Blue House Like This

Baek Mi Kyung - Mine

Lee Na Eun - Our Beloved Summer

Hwang Dong Hyuk - Squid Game

Best Drama:

D.P

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

Going To The Blue House Like This

Movies

Best Actor for Film:

Kim Yoon Seok - Escape From Mogadishu

Sol Kyung Gu - Kingmaker

Lee Sun Kyun - Kingmaker

Jung Woo - Hot Blooded

Choi Min Sik - In Our Prime

Best Actress for Film:

Go Doo Shim - Shining Moment

Park So Dam - Special Delivery

Lee Hye Young - In Front Of Your Face

Girls’ Generation’s Yoona - Miracle: Letters To The President

Jeon Jong Seo - Romance Without Love

Best Supporting Actor for Film:

Koo Kyo Hwan - Escape From Mogadishu

Park Yong Woo - Spiritwalker

Sung Yu Bin - Perhaps Love

Jo Woo Jin - Kingmaker

Heo Jun Ho - Escape From Mogadishu

Best Film:

Miracle

Escape From Mogadishu

Sewing Sisters

Romance Without Love

Kingmaker

Best Male Entertainer:

Kim Gura

Moon Se Yoon

Lee Yong Jin

Jo Se Ho

SHINee’s Key

Best Female Entertainer:

Song Eun Yi

Lovelyz’s Mijoo

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Variety Show:

Kick A Goal

Single’s Inferno

Street Woman Fighter

Yoo Quiz On The Block

Transit Love

The 58th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 6.

