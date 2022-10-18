6 Hearing 'Exceptional Things', Can’t Wait to See: Kangana Ranaut on Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has spread its charm all over the country. The film is not only receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans and critics but celebrities as well. After a series of renowned personalities across south Indian film industries lauded the film, now actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her curiosity about the Kannada action drama and shared that she had been hearing “exceptional things" about the film.

The Queen actress posted a collage of stills from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, “Hearing exceptional things about #Kantara, so curious and intrigued about it can’t wait to see"

Kangana’s IG Story:

Surpassing KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, has become the Indian movie with the highest IMDb rating of 9.4. Besides Rishab in the titular role, the film stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty, among others in eminent roles.

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king demands the land in return, and following this, he faces deadly consequences and perishes at Bhoota’s hands.

A couple of days ago, Shilpa Shetty showered praise on the critically acclaimed Kannada film. In her Instagram post, the actress shared a picture of the film and wrote that it took her back to her roots.

The action thriller is produced by Hombale Films, well known for the KGF franchise, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music.

