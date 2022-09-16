6 Hindi Films Based on Real Life Stories

There was a time when Bollywood films based on action, romance and horror became quite popular among the audiences. However, with the passage of time, viewer’s preferences are undergoing a major change. Now, many of them love to watch movies revolving around real life events. Keeping these changing preferences in mind, many directors have churned out a lot of films based on real life stories in the last few years.

With their captivating plot and brilliant direction, these films struck a chord with audiences. Here are six Hindi films based on real life events.

Sarbjit (2016)

This film narrates the poignant storyline of farmer Sarabjit Singh, who crossed the India-Pakistan border in a drunken state. He is misunderstood to be an Indian spy and jailed in Pakistan. He died in a Lahore jail in 2013 at the age of 49. This film was directed by Omung Kumar. Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the lead roles.

Chhapaak (2020)

This powerful film with a social message narrates the story of Malti, an acid attack survivor. This film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and other actors were in Chhapaak.

Shershaah (2021)

This film revolves round the real life story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Vishnuvardhan Kulasekaran directed this movie. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani played the lead pair in the movie.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This film narrates story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s journey from a ticket collector with Indian Railways to a renowned cricketer. Neeraj Pandey directed this movie. Actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and other actors were seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Dangal (2016)

Dangal narrates story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he starts coaching his daughters in wrestling. Nitesh Tiwari directed this movie. Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana, Fatima Sana Shaikh played the lead roles.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This movie revolves around the life of Gunjan Saxena, first Indian female Air Force officer who took part in 1999 Kargil war. Sharan Sharma has directed this movie. Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi played the lead roles.

