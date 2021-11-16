4 Relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput Among 6 Killed in Bihar Accident

At least six people, including four relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late Bollywood actor, died in a brutal car accident on Tuesday morning in Bihar’s Lakhisarai. The Sumo Victa car carrying 10 people collided with a truck, leading to the death of six people on the spot and severe injuries to four others. The deceased were residents of the Jamui district of Bihar.

According to reports, Sushant Rajput’s brother-in-law and IPS officer Om Prakash Singh’s four relatives were killed in the accident. The family was returning home after performing the last rites of Om Prakash Singh’s sister in Patna. The six deceased were residents of Bhandra village under the Khaira police station area of Jamui district. The local police reached the spot after receiving the information.

A total of 10 people, including IPS officer Om Prakash Singh’s two sons and a daughter, were travelling in the Sumo Victa car, which met with the accident near Pipra in Sheikhpura Road. The spot where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Halsi police station in the Lakhisarai district. While six people died on the spot, four were seriously injured. Two injured have been referred to Jamui, while two others have been sent to Patna Hospital.

The six who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Laljit Singh, Nemani Singh, Ramchandra Singh, Baby Singh, Anita Singh and Pritam Singh.

The injured, referred to hospitals in Patna and Jamui, are Chauhandih residents, Balmukund Singh and Dilkhush Singh.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year.

