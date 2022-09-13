6 Most Memorable Moments from 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022

The Emmys night was filled with glitz, glamor and a lot of pizzazz that had everyone glued to the screens! Cinephiles across the globe witnessed the magic unfold as they celebrated the wins at the prestigious 74th Emmy Awards 2022. Amidst the crème de la crème of the industry, the night honored the finest of talents such as Lee Jung-jae, Zendaya, Lizzo, Mike White and more.

For the first time ever, the prestigious event was hosted by Saturday Night Live comic Kenan Thompson who delighted the audience with his sharp wit and infectious energy. That’s not all, renowned American singer John Legend serenaded the spectators with his new song ‘Pieces’ from the album LEGEND.

Here’s a quick look at the best highlights from long-awaited wins to truly touching acceptance speeches from the 74th Emmy Awards 2022.

Sherly Lee Ralph’s emotional moment after her grand win

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her show Abbott Elementary. The actress was seen in tears as she delivered a powerful winning speech and sang a heart-wrenching song, ‘Endangered species’ by Dianne Reeves, and won a standing ovation from the audience. Sherly Lee said, “to anyone who has ever had a dream, and thought your dream wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like".

Mike White of the White Lotus fame won two back-to-back awards

Mike White may not have won for Survivor, but he just accomplished a feat to remember: winning two back-to-back Emmys. He won Outstanding Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - both for his spectacular piece of work White Lotus. He delivered his first acceptance speech and thanked his parents for all the support, however, the audience saw his eyes get misty and finally break down in tears when he fondly spoke about his father.

John Legend’s heartfelt performance

John Legend pulled out a one-of-a-kind performance for the 2022 Emmys, singing his new song for the first time to remember those we’ve lost this year. The singer performed his new song ‘Pieces’ In Memoriam to Honor Betty White, Anne Heche & more, revered talent that will never be forgotten.

Opening performance - Host Kenan Thompson paid tribute to iconic TV Shows

The Emmys’ opening subverted the typical award show expectation of a singing musical number, and instead, host Kenan paid tribute to some of TV’s iconic and favorite theme songs. The performance featured a medley of these revamped television theme songs with a choreographed dance routine that featured dance routines from Friends, The Brady Bunch, Law & Order, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones.

Lizzo wins her first Emmy and scores with a rousing ‘Big Grrrls’ speech

Lizzo gave a moving speech as she accepted her first-time Emmy award for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," which won the Outstanding Competition Program. The singer-actor-producer cried as she made her way to the mic, calling for her “big girl" stars to join her. In her winning speech, the singer said “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media … someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me … This is for the big girls."

‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae made history at the Emmys

History was made at the 2022 Emmys when Lee Jung-jae picked the trophy for the Lead Actor in a Drama Series becoming the first South Korean star to win the prize in this category. “Thank you to the television academy, thank you to Netflix, thank you to director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] for showcasing the realistic problems that we all face and bringing them to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals," he said.

