One of Bollywood’s most anticipated movies this year, Selfiee, has hit the big screens today and we’re here for it! Directed by Raj Mehta, this comedy drama stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Based on the trailer, we know that the movie dives deep into the dynamics of a celebrity-fan bond, painting an accurate picture of how while celebrities always have a good relation with their fans, things can always go wrong. What we’re positive about though, is that we’ll experience loads of drama, action and thrill as the movie progresses. Below are 6 facts about the movie that’ll make you book the tickets right away:

1. It’s a Hindi adaption of a Malayalam hit

All the Mallus out there have probably guessed where we are going with this but for those who don’t know, Selfiee is adapted from a 2019 south hit ‘Driving Licence’. The movie awed the audiences with its depth and narrative.

2. Akshay Kumar recommends making ‘Selfiee’ to Director Raj Mehta

Did you know Akshay Kumar was so impressed with the Malayalam version that he went ahead with Raj Mehta to remake it? And impressed by its depth and strong narrative, the director decided to create his own interpretation and adaptation of the hit drama.

3. The lead duo will leave you starstruck

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have always dazzled us with their acting prowess. Now with them sharing screen for the first time in Selfiee, the audience have a lot to look forward to. You wouldn’t want to miss the two locking horns in a battle of words that will keep you on the edge of your seat in anticipation.

4. Raj Mehta on a success streak

Raj Mehta’s two films, Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo, were a big hit among the viewers for their comedic elements and unusual plots which were loaded with drama, chaos and curveballs. Mehta continues his rapid journey towards success with yet another unique comedy drama ‘Selfiee’. Has Mehta managed to match the dramatic pull of his previous two hits? You’ve got to find out!

5. Superstar cast

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the movie offers power packed performances from the talented bunch of artists like Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Gorgeous actress Mrunal Thakur made a special appearance in one of the dance numbers in the movie. This stellar star-cast will leave you wanting for more!

6. Modern twist to the 90s classic

Main Khiladi tu Anari Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi bring back the superhit track ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ with a modern twist in the film. Both the actors will be seen recreating the iconic hook step from the original song, which will surely make you groove. This foot tapping remix also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in glamorous avatar. Aren’t you excited to watch Selfiee?

