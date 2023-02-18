From action to drama to sizzling chemistry, we all enjoy a film that has it all. For cinema buffs looking for their next shot of Bollywood masala, we’ve got the perfect pick for you. Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, along with Bollywood’s legendary artists Manisha Koirala to Paresh Rawal released on February 17.

This movie is interesting for reasons other than its plot and popular faces. Here is a look at 6 interesting things about Shehzada which will have you booking your tickets right away:

1. It’s royally entertaining

Without a doubt, Shehzada is the ultimate family entertainer! The plot of the film is intriguing and full of emotions, drama, action, and romance. Moreover, the film brings an intriguing twist to Bantu’s (Kartik Aaryan) rags to riches story that will leave you lost for words. The comedy is also on point, with Kartik making otherwise serious scenes comical with his witty dialogues.

2. Sparks will fly around the room

The on-screen romance between Bollywood’s two heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will make you wish for a similar love story. Their romance will leave you not only hot and heavy but also teary-eyed as you discover the joy of receiving true love and affection in an otherwise unhappy life through the eyes of Bantu. However, Samara’s (Kriti Sanon) arrival changes Bantu’s life in a number of ways. How? Watch the film to find out.

3. Return of Bollywood’s musical legend

Sonu Nigam’s iconic songs Kal Ho Na Ho, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bole Chudiyaan, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Aal Izz Well and others made him a household name in India. After a long break the singer has made his comeback, lending his voice to this movie’s title track ‘Shehzada’. The upbeat music video is a synergy of Kartik’s goofy zeal and Nigam’s lovely voice which will have you grooving in your seat.

4. Witness Kartik’s hat-trick

That’s right! Kartik Aaryan amazed everyone with his versatility in his last two films, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Freddy which were a hit with the audiences. With Shehzada garnering so much attention already, the actor is about to reach a milestone in his career and make a hat-trick.

5. Bringing Allu Arjun’s magic to Bollywood

Allu Arjun surely won people’s heart with his dancing skills and dramatic action in the Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rise. Another film that showcased his talents was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo aka AVPL and Shehzada is the Bollywood remake of this south hit. Arjun definitely set the bars high, so has Kartik Aaryan crossed them? According to Allu Arjun, he definitely has done a perfect job. You got to find out!

6. Character Dheela 2.0

12 years ago, Salman Khan had the entire nation shimmying with his popular number Character Dheela. Now, it’s back, and dare we say better? The catchy hook step of Character Dheela 2.0 is definitely an upgrade from the original, so much so that it has the entire nation challenging each other on social media to replicate it. Catch the song on the big screen and dance away!

