67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon Pens Note of Gratitude After Bringing Home 'Black Lady' for Mimi

The 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 took place Tuesday evening after a delay owing to the pandemic. The event was graced by several prominent names from the industry. Bagging the Best Actor Award was Ranveer Singh for his performance as Kapil Dev in the film 83. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon walked away with the Best Actress Award for her role as a surrogate mother in the film Mimi. After her win, the actress took to social media to share a video with the Black Lady.

In the video, Kriti can be seen lying on her bed with the Filmfare award kept beside her. She can be seen posing with it. Sharing the video, the actress also penned a note of gratitude. She wrote, “I ain’t sleepin alone tonight! ❤️Heart is full.. ❤️❤️#Gratitude The black lady is finallyyyyy here..Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true! ❤️A bigggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir.. for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters.. i love u both! @maddockfilms The entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special..And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love!Mom, dad, Nups.. I did it! Here’s to dreaming big.. Goodnight everyone ."

Meanwhile, before the show, the actress shared her Filmfare memories on the red carpet. Talking to ETimes, she said, “I started thinking of becoming an actor after I got my debut and everything, of being nominated in the Best Actor category, and it has happened this time after 8 years. I am really looking forward to it and just very excited about the moment."

The actress was also asked if she were to bring a date on the red carpet from the industry, then who would she bring? Kriti answered, “I wish I had one, he would have been here. I don’t know. Who is single right now? There are no single men."

