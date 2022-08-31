67th Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Shershaah Is Best Film

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon were named the best actor and actress at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022, which were handed out on Tuesday evening. While Ranveer bagged the top acting honour for his incredible performance as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, Kriti received the award for her role as a surrogate mother in the critically acclaimed film Mimi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah was declared the best film, with Vishnuvardhan taking home the award for best director for the biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil war. Shershaah sees Sidharth Malhotra play a double role in the film as Vikram Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal Batra. The film also features Javed Jaaferi, Shiv Pandit among others.

Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar were announced as the best actors in a supporting role (male and female) category for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Advertisement

TOP ON SHOWSHA

In the critic’s category, Vicky Kaushal took home the best actor award for his terrific performance in Sardar Udham, which traces the story of revolutionary leader Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sardar Udham was also declared the best film in the critic’s category.

Apart from this, Vidya Balan was declared the best actress for Sherni, in which she plays a no-nonsense forest officer, Vidya Vincent, who leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling sexism both in the professional and personal space.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui bagged the best story award, while the best screenplay award went to Sardar Udham.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here