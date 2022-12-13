68 Years of Edhir Paradhathu: When Tamil Actress Padmini Went Hysterical on Set

Sivaji Ganesan has often been called one of the greatest Indian actors of all time and holds a record of being the only Tamil actor to have played lead roles in more than 250 films. Many of his movies made record-breaking collections and ran for more than 100 days in the theatre. One of the most successful films, Edhir Paradhathu, CH Natayanamoorthy, completed 68 years recently, having been released on December 9, 1954.

Sivaji plays a tenant who falls in love with the landlord’s daughter played by Padmini. He later gets a scholarship for higher studies abroad and bids farewell to Padmini, promising to return soon. However, tragedy strikes when Sivaji’s plane meets with a crash and all on board are reported dead. While both Padmini and her father are shocked over his death, things take a new turn when Padmini’s hand is asked for marriage by Sivaji’s father as a measure to forget his sorrow. Padmini agrees without realizing he is marrying her former lover’s father.

To make matters more complicated, it is later revealed that Sivaji survived the plane crash, although he lost his sight. How the complex relationships and bonds are resolved forms the crux of the story. The movie ran for more than 100 days in theatres and its popularity led to remakes in other languages. The film was remade in Malayalam as Nithyakanyaka, in Telugu as Ilavelpu and in Hindi as Sharada starring Raj Kapoor and Meena Kumari.

The movie was notorious for an incident on set when Padmini went hysterical during a scene where she had to slap Sivaji Ganesan. She got too much into the character and kept slapping Sivaji hysterically even after director Narayanmoorthy had said ‘cut’. She had to be calmed down by a couple of people on set by making her lie down on the floor.

