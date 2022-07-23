68th National Film Award: Nanchamma Dedicates Her Award To Late Filmmaker Sachy

Singer Nanchamma, who has won hearts with the soulful number Kalakkatha, has dedicated his National Film Award to Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s director late KR Sachidanandan, also known as Sachy.

While speaking to the media, Nanchamma said that she isn’t overjoyed about being named the country’s best vocalist. Nanchamma further mentioned that she wants to dedicate the prestigious award to Sachy. “It was him who introduced me to the world. I was someone who was rearing sheep and cattle for a living," she added.

The song has been penned by her in Irula language. The track has been scored by Jakes Bejoy. Previously, Nachamma bagged a special award at the Kerala State Film Award for the year 2020 for the same movie.

Malayalam actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has also shared a heart-melting post on social media as he congratulated his film’s entire stunt team, Nanjiamma, actor Biju Menon, and the late director for the accolades.

Taking to his Instagram space he wrote, “Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum and Sachy… I don’t know what to say man… Wherever you are… I hope you are happy… because I am proud of you… and will be forever," he added a red heart emoji and a broken heart emoji.

The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in New Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The 10-member jury that selected the winners was led by filmmaker Vipul Shah. The award was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award is noteworthy as it is one of the most prestigious awards honoured in the field of Cinema.

Meanwhile, Ayyappanum Koshiyum has won four awards. Apart from and Nachamma’s Best Female Playback Singer, Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder received the award for Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography), Biju Menon for Best Supporting Actor, Sachidanandan KR for Best Direction.

